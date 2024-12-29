Car thief returned Volvo after Leeds owner posted video of him on social media
Panicking Owen Sharp was identified and named hours after the Volvo was taken from outside the woman’s home in Armley.
The car was taken back to her, but a hooded top and sunglasses from within the car were not recovered.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the woman realised the car had gone on the morning of May 21. She checked her doorbell camera and at 2am she saw the car being pushed away from the scene, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told the court.
But having been identified on social media, 33-year-old Sharp, of Holborn Grove, Woodhouse, returned the car and was later arrested. He appeared in court this week where he admitted a charge of theft.
Sharp has a number of previous convictions.
He had been held on remand for 24 weeks. His barrister, Fen Greatley-Hirsch did not offer mitigation after Judge Christopher Batty said he would pass a sentence that would see him freed immediately.
He handed him a six-month jail sentence, meaning he would be released having served 24 weeks already.