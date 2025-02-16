A victim of car crime painstakingly investigated the break-in of his own 4x4, eventually confronting the thief on his own doorstep.

Opportunist Stephen Hayes was finally arrested after he had stolen around £14,500 worth of equipment from the Ford Ranger.

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that Hayes and another male had been prowling around the Queen Street area of Chickenley, near Wakefield, on the afternoon of July 17, 2022.

They broke into the car and had taken two laptops, GPS survey equipment and a Samsung mobile phone, prosecutor Richard Canning said.

Hayes was caught after the owner of a 4x4 on Queen Street in Chickenley traced him using CCTV.

Having realised in horror hours later that the equipment was gone, the owner then did his own investigative work, trawling through various CCTV footage.

He eventually traced Hayes to his home address, confronting him on his doorstep. He even noticed a bag in the man’s home that he recognised.

Hayes, 41, was arrested and questioned but denied being involved, although he could provide no explanations.

Hayes, of Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, initially denied a charge of theft but failed to turn up for his trial in November last year.

He was arrested on January 2 this year and held in custody until this week. He eventually admitted theft and failing to surrender to custody. He has 22 convictions for 48 offences, including multiple for theft.

A probation report found that he was financially struggling at that time due to a disruption of his benefits. The report suggested he was “very apologetic” and does not wish to live that kind of criminal lifestyle.

Mitigating, Anastasis Tasou said Hayes’ offending had “little or no planning”, as he and his accomplice simply walked around checking car doors.

He said that his financial situation was desperate at the time that he did not have not enough food to feed his family.

Hayes had been diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar and borderline personality disorder.

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, commended the victim for his “diligent” work in tracing Hayes. Only a hard drive was recovered with the remaining items sold on.

He gave Hayes 16 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

He ordered he pay the victim £250 compensation - clearly way below the £14,500 worth of items take - but as recognition for his crime.