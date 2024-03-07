Car crashes with police horse in Tingley as police issue appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a police horse and vehicle.
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Mar 2024, 19:40 GMT
The incident happened on Bradford Road in Tingley at 2:10pm last Friday (March 1).

It involved a Nissan car and Police Horse Ledston, who is based at Carr Gate, Wakefield.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 0838 of 1/3. 

