Cannabis user claimed £6,000 worth seized at Leeds home was his - but expert said it would take 18 months to smoke
A cannabis user caught with more than £6,000 worth at his Leeds home told police it was all his – but experts said it would take him a year-and-a-half to smoke it all.
More than half-a-kilo of the drug was found by police when they broke their way into a property on Everleigh Street in East End Park on January 12, 2021, armed with a warrant.
They found a bag containing 268 grammes and a shoebox with 343 grammes, a dealer list and quantities of cash from around the property.
Jason Mark Morrison was not at home at the time, but later attended the police station to be interviewed. He then told them it was all for personal use.
Prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court that an expert said heavy cannabis smokers could burn through 10 grammes a week, and even if Morrison was smoking two grammes a day, it would be 18 months before he ran out.
Morrison, 37, later admitted possession with an intent to supply the Class B drug. He has a previous conviction for the production of cannabis in 2021.
Appearing in court unrepresented, he told the court that he had amassed a debt due to his cocaine use, and agreed to sell the cannabis to clear his debt. He said that he wants to move away from the area.
Judge Rodney Jameson KC told him that he would hand him a 12-month jail sentence, but suspend it for 12 months, warning Morrison to stay on the “straight and narrow” from now one.