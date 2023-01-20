More than half-a-kilo of the drug was found by police when they broke their way into a property on Everleigh Street in East End Park on January 12, 2021, armed with a warrant.

They found a bag containing 268 grammes and a shoebox with 343 grammes, a dealer list and quantities of cash from around the property.

Jason Mark Morrison was not at home at the time, but later attended the police station to be interviewed. He then told them it was all for personal use.

Morrison claimed the £6,000 worth found at his home in East End Park was for personal use.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court that an expert said heavy cannabis smokers could burn through 10 grammes a week, and even if Morrison was smoking two grammes a day, it would be 18 months before he ran out.

Morrison, 37, later admitted possession with an intent to supply the Class B drug. He has a previous conviction for the production of cannabis in 2021.

Appearing in court unrepresented, he told the court that he had amassed a debt due to his cocaine use, and agreed to sell the cannabis to clear his debt. He said that he wants to move away from the area.