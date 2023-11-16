Cannabis gardeners busted after being spotted carrying growing equipment into Wakefield house

Cannabis workers spotted taking growing equipment into a Wakefield house were later arrested after police raided the property.

Klaudio Kaloshi and Luciano Musabelliu were seen taking bags of items into the end terrace on Bromley Mount in the Belle Vue area. The police were notified and they forced entry into the the property late at night on September 18.

In the loft, they found six trays containing almost 650 cannabis plant saplings along with multiple transformers, fans, lights, insulation and 30 bags of fertiliser. The electricity supply had also been bypassed.

The pair, who are Albanian, were arrested and 22-year-old Musabelliu was found to have a mobile phone and £570 cash on him. He also had a false ID bearing his photo and correct date of birth, but a different name and with his nationality as Croatian.

The two Albanians were arrested after they were seen entering the house on Bromley Grove in Wakefield with growing equipment. (pics by Google Maps / WYP)

They both pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis, with Musabelliu also admitting possessing a false document. Mitigating for Musabelliu, Imran Khan said he had been in UK for four months and was here illegally, having gained entry using his false document.

He had been working in construction in Barnsley and Coventry. He said he had been moved to the house in Wakefield just days before the police raid.

For 21-year-old Kaloshi, Abigail Langford said he too was illegal, having arrived on a boat with his wife. Like many illegal immigrants, he owed a debt to the criminal gang who arranged his transport. He also maintains he was in the address only a short time before the bust.

Both held on remand at HMP Leeds and appearing in court over the video link, Judge Ray Singh told the pair: “Regrettably, the circumstances you find yourself in are not unusual in these courts. People higher up the chain are making significant amount of money. You are both here illegally and got yourselves involved in criminality.”

Due to their early guilty pleas and with neither having previous convictions, he reduced their sentences. Musabelliu was handed nine months’ jail, with Kaloshi receiving eight months.