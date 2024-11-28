Batley: Cannabis farm found hidden behind spy-style false wall

Weapons and drugs have been seized after police uncovered a cannabis farm stashed inside a spy style hidden room in Batley.

Enquiries are ongoing by the Batley and Spen NPT after officers uncovered the secret stashed cannabis factory in an early morning raid.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Halifax Road on Sunday, November 24, as part of ongoing operations to combat drug supply in Kirklees.

No-one was inside but, on searching the property, officers noticed an interior wall appeared unusual and investigated further.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm stashed inside a spy style hidden room in Batley. | WYP

It was quickly determined a wall mounted fireplace was in fact fake and concealed an entrance to hidden room. Inside, officers located a cannabis farm containing a number of plants.

Weapons including a samurai sword and knives were located and recovered.

Staff from Northern Powergrid attended to make the property safe.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said: “A significant amount of work remains ongoing to disrupt drugs supply in our communities, and we are continuing to conduct enquiries following the discovery of this cannabis factory.

“A good deal of effort was clearly put into trying to disguise the illegal operation inside which was uncovered following a thorough specialist search.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation or about drugs supply in Batley to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13240639768.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”