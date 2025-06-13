Police have uncovered a major cannabis factory in Leeds with thousands of plants worth more than £1.5 million.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.39pm yesterday, police were called to a large industrial unit in Ruskin Street in Pudsey, after concerns were raised by power company staff who were attending to disconnect the electricity supply.

The incident scene. | Third Party

When officers entered the building, they discovered a large-scale cannabis growing set-up, with an estimated 2,500-plus plants with a potential value in excess of £1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six men, aged 24 to 55, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.

The men remain in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.

A scene is in place at the premises to undergo forensic examination and is likely to remain over the coming days while the premises are cleared.