Ruskin Street, Pudsey: Police uncover Leeds cannabis factory with plants worth more than £1.5 million
At 3.39pm yesterday, police were called to a large industrial unit in Ruskin Street in Pudsey, after concerns were raised by power company staff who were attending to disconnect the electricity supply.
When officers entered the building, they discovered a large-scale cannabis growing set-up, with an estimated 2,500-plus plants with a potential value in excess of £1.5 million.
Six men, aged 24 to 55, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.
The men remain in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
A scene is in place at the premises to undergo forensic examination and is likely to remain over the coming days while the premises are cleared.