The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday. A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £67,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

The victim, who had a large following on social media site TikTok, was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her death was a hate crime.

Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park in Cheshire

In the coming days, vigils organised by members of the transgender community are due to be held in cities such as London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol due to take place on Tuesday evening. In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A number of police vans and cars were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park. A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.