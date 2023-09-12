Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Canal Road Armley: Man wanted over serious sexual assault arrested after 'entering water' in Leeds

A man wanted over a serious sexual assault in Leeds has been arrested after "entering a canal" when officers spotted him.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Police were in Armley yesterday afternoon (September 11) when they saw the suspect. He was wanted in connection with an assault, that was reported on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man entered the canal off Canal Road and was brought to safety without incident a short time later and was arrested.”

The man was later released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.