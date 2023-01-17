News you can trust since 1890
Call Lane police incident: Two arrested after man seriously injured in Leeds city centre attack

Two have been arrested after a man was left seriously injured following an attack in Leeds city centre.

By Alex Grant
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:00am

Police were called to reports of an assault on Call Lane at 2.41am in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 15).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, confirmed to the YEP, said: “Officers attended and a man in his forties was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered serious injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

“Two men aged 24 and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Police were called to reports of an assault on Call Lane in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google

Leeds District CID are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information that will assist to contact them on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference number is 13230027873.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.