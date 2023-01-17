Police were called to reports of an assault on Call Lane at 2.41am in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 15).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, confirmed to the YEP, said: “Officers attended and a man in his forties was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered serious injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

“Two men aged 24 and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Police were called to reports of an assault on Call Lane in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google

Leeds District CID are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information that will assist to contact them on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference number is 13230027873.

