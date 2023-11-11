Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Call Lane Leeds: Police release CCTV images of five men after assault in Revolution bar

Police have launched a search for five men after an assault in Leeds.

The incident happened inside Revolution bar in Call Lane at about 2.55am on Saturday October 21. The victim was injured to his face and body after being assaulted.

West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

Police have released CCTV images of five men after an assault in Revolution bar, Call Lane, Leeds (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)Police have released CCTV images of five men after an assault in Revolution bar, Call Lane, Leeds (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)
Anyone who recognises these men is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13230584771.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or online.  

