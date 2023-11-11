Call Lane Leeds: Police release CCTV images of five men after assault in Revolution bar
Police have launched a search for five men after an assault in Leeds.
The incident happened inside Revolution bar in Call Lane at about 2.55am on Saturday October 21. The victim was injured to his face and body after being assaulted.
West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.
Anyone who recognises these men is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13230584771.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or online.