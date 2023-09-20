Police are hunting for a man after a 25-year-old was punched and stamped on in a serious assault in Leeds city centre.

The attack, in Call Lane, left the victim with a “significant laceration” to his head in the early hours of August 5.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following the serious assault. It is being described by officers from Leeds District CID as wounding with intent.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1004 Ahad at Elland Road by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230434727, or via the force’s Live Chat website.