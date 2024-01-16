Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Call Lane Leeds: Man rushed to hospital after being attacked by group in city centre

A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a group in Leeds city centre.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Jan 2024, 07:56 GMT
The victim, who was left with injuries to his face, was assaulted by three men in Call Lane on Sunday (January 14).

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service shortly before 6.45am. It is understood that the attack happened around 20 minutes earlier.

The victim was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

Police were called to an assault in Call Lane, Leeds, on the morning of January 14. Photo: Steve Riding.Police were called to an assault in Call Lane, Leeds, on the morning of January 14. Photo: Steve Riding.
Police were called to an assault in Call Lane, Leeds, on the morning of January 14. Photo: Steve Riding.
An investigation into the incident has since been launched by West Yorkshire Police. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has any information about those involved, has been urged to contact Leeds District CID.

Information can be reported by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13240024009, or by using the force’s Live Chat website.