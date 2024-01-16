Call Lane Leeds: Man rushed to hospital after being attacked by group in city centre
The victim, who was left with injuries to his face, was assaulted by three men in Call Lane on Sunday (January 14).
Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service shortly before 6.45am. It is understood that the attack happened around 20 minutes earlier.
The victim was treated in hospital for facial injuries.
An investigation into the incident has since been launched by West Yorkshire Police. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has any information about those involved, has been urged to contact Leeds District CID.
Information can be reported by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13240024009, or by using the force’s Live Chat website.