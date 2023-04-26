Detectives are investigating a serious assault that took place in the Back Room Bar on Call Lane in Leeds. At around 5am on Sunday, 26 March, two men threw resin drinking glasses at another man, causing a severe cut to his ear, which required surgery.Detectives believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 82 of 26 March 2023. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.