It happened in Buzz Bingo in Tong Street, Bradford, on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Police understand that three men ran into the venue at around 7.35pm saying that they were being chased by men armed with a gun.

Armed police were sent to the hall immediately and searched the area.

Buzz Bingo, Bradford, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

Police say they are aware of posts circulating on social media, speculating that men armed with weapons walked into the hall.

But no one was found with a weapon and police did not find any evidence that a gun had been fired.

Officers did find a vehicle that had been damaged by what appeared to be a brick.

An area of Tong Street was cordoned off as police investigated what happened.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar, of Bradford District Police, said: “This has undoubtedly caused concern amongst the community this evening.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest any firearms were used.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and find the people responsible.

“Local Neighbourhood Policing teams have stepped up patrols in the Holme Wood area to provide reassurance.