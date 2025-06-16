Business owner hauled before Leeds court judge for jury service no-show

A would-be juror was hauled before a judge and ordered to explain why he did not show up for jury service.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Graham appeared at Leeds Crown Court after failing to attend the two-week stint, claiming he could not afford the time off from the company which he runs.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC had demanded an explanation from the reluctant 33-year-old, but was not content with his explanation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Graham: “We have surgeons who do life and death operations who come and do jury service , it’s astounding to think that you are too important to do it.

“You can find time to go on holiday but can’t find the time to your civic duty.

Juror Samuel Graham failed to turn up for jury service and was hauled before a judge, who fined him £500. | Getty / NW

“All you have done is prioritise your financial position over the running of the courts.”

Graham, of Wood Lane, Rothwell, said he was “not making excuses” but feared he could be in court “for months” if he was to be called onto a jury for a complicated trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it would be something he “would love to do”, if he was an employee rather than a business owner.

He apologised to Judge Stubbs, which was accepted, but was told he needed to pay a £500 fine. He was then freed from court.

Anyone between the age of 18 and 75 and who is on the electoral register can be called up for jury service. Usually lasting for two weeks, it could be longer should a court case overrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually compulsory, a potential juror can be excused over health reasons among others.

However, if exemption is not granted, the juror must turn up to court when instructed or risk being found in contempt of court and be fined up to £1,000 or face further legal action.