A business graduate was told he has had a “massive fall from grace” after he was caught selling drugs.

Ibrahima Ndiaye was found with cannabis on him worth up to £2,200 and one of many phones on him showed clear evidence of dealing in several drugs, including cocaine.

The 28-year-old avoided an immediate jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week, but Judge Richard Mansell KC told him he could have had “no complaints” if he had.

Prosecutor David Hewitt said that police pulled over the VW Polo driven by Ndiaye at around 11pm on December 5 last year on South Accommodation Road for unrelated matters.

Ndiaye was pulled over on South Accommodation Road in Leeds

But with a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, and numerous mobile phones spotted in the car, they carried out a search.

They found almost four ounces of cannabis under a seat, £500 in cash in the passenger door and four phones, one of which was found to contain bulk messages dating back months advertising cannabis, ketamine and cocaine for sale.

The messages suggested he was selling high-grade cannabis that had been imported to the UK from California.

During his police interview, Ndiaye largely gave no comments. He has two previous convictions for non-drug matters.

Ndiaye, of Carlton View, Sheepscar, later admitted one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two of being concerned in the supply of Class B, one of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and possession of criminal property.

A probation report into his offending found that he was heavy cannabis user who intended to sell half of the drugs to his friends - a claim that was later rubbished by the judge.

Born in France, Ndiaye came to the UK with his family when he was 10, and he can speak three languages.

He obtained a degree from Sheffield Hallam in languages and international business. He also has a three-year-old daughter.

Mitigating, Lily Wildman said Ndiaye was terrified at the prospect of a custodial sentence, but was aware of what he faced.

Judge Mansell said: “It’s a massive fall from grace. You were running quite a little business here.

“You were doing it on some scale from some months. It was plainly lucrative - you were not just supplying friends as you have claimed.”

He said it was “with a degree of hesitation” that he was opted not to lock him up. Ndiaye had brought bags of clothes with him to court expecting prison.

Instead, the judge gave him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days with probation.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) timetable was set which will see his case return to court later this year in an effort to recoup the money he made from drug dealing.