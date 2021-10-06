Bus services cancelled to West Yorkshire location "until further notice" after repeated vandalism

The bus service said the 608 service through Holmewood will "not serve" the Bradford area until further notice due to vandalism.

Buses were also temporarily halted on Tuesday for the same reason according to their social media account.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "SERVICE UPDATE - BRADFORD Due to an incident of vandalism at Kesteven road Holmewood. Services 608 are terminating at Lymington drive.

The 608 service has been cancelled

"Services will not serve Holmewood until further notice.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

One twitter user said: "It’s happening all too often now and won’t be long until someone is seriously injured."

Another added: "I hope all bus drivers are safe."

