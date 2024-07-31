Bus driver broke colleague's jaw during Leeds overtaking bust-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus driver broke another’s driver’s jaw during a bust up over an overtaking manoeuvre.

Ejaz Moby squared up to his colleague after the man made a comment about Moby’s driving on the way back to the depot in Hunslet at the end of a shift.

Moby, 51, overtook the man late at night on October 8, 2022. When they reached the Donisthorpe Street headquarters, the man asked Moby why he was driving in that manner.

But Moby then got angry and walked towards him and tried to punch him, prosecutor Rachel Webster told Leeds Crown Court this week.

The victim was trying to move away and calm him down, but Moby kept after him. He then got him against the bus and continued to lash out, punching the man to the head as other staff tried to intervene.

Moby then walked away towards the car park. The man suffered a fracture to right side of his jaw.

Moby attacked his fellow bus driver as they returned to the depot on Donisthorpe Road in Hunslet. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

In a victim impact statement, the man said he had known Moby for years and could not explain why he wanted to hurt him. Moby, of Grovehall Drive, Beeston, resigned from the company as a result, the court heard.

He later admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent. He has eight previous convictions for 12 offences.

Mitigating, Abdul Shakoor said CCTV showed Moby’s manoeuvre was “perfectly proper”, that he had overtaken and there was a “large gap between the two buses when he merged back in”.

He added: “There was no reason for any issue between them. The complainant went over to speak to him and he [Moby] accepts he acted violently and unlawfully.”

Mr Shakoor said there were statements in support of Moby, that he had acted out of character and has since got a new job with another bus company .

The judge, Recorder Craig Hassall KC agreed and said: “It makes your behaviour all the more nonsensical.”