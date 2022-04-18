Burton Road incident: Police called after man seriously injured in Beeston street fight in early hours of Easter Monday

A police cordon is in place in Beeston after a man was seriously injured during a street fight,

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:54 pm

Police were called to a report of several people fighting on Burton Road at around 4:45am on Monday, April 18.

Officers found one man at the scene with serious injuries to his upper arm.

Enquiries are on-going to establish the full facts of what happened.

