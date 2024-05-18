Burnley Road Mytholmroyd: Man and bus driver injured after crash involving double-decker near Halifax
The incident in Mytholmroyd, near Halifax, happened at about 11pm on Friday.
A Volvo double-decker bus and Honda Civic car collided on Burnley Road, between Mytholmroyd and Luddedenfoot, Calderdale, West Yorkshire Police said.
The bus driver suffered a head injury but no bus passengers were injured.
A force spokesman said: “The car was travelling in the direction of Todmorden when it collided with the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.
“The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.”
“The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life threatening.”
The spokesman added: “Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them by calling 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240266166.”