A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a bus carrying 16 passengers in West Yorkshire.

The incident in Mytholmroyd, near Halifax, happened at about 11pm on Friday.

The bus driver suffered a head injury but no bus passengers were injured.

Emergency services pictured at the scene of the crash, which happened on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. Photo by Stephen King

A force spokesman said: “The car was travelling in the direction of Todmorden when it collided with the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.”

“The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life threatening.”

Police have this morning (Saturday) issued an appeal for witnesses and footage of the crash.