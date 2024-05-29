Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenage girls have been arrested after reports of an assault on a train to Leeds.

The incident saw police called to Burley in Wharfedale Station on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) shortly after 8.30pm.

Police were called to Burley in Wharfedale Station after reports of an assault. Photo: Google.

Officers were told that a member of rail staff had been “assaulted after intervening in an altercation”.

Two girls, aged 14 and 16, were arrested under suspicion of assault.