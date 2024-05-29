Burley in Wharfedale: Police investigate after reports of assault on train to Leeds

Two teenage girls have been arrested after reports of an assault on a train to Leeds.

The incident saw police called to Burley in Wharfedale Station on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) shortly after 8.30pm.

Police were called to Burley in Wharfedale Station after reports of an assault. Photo: Google.

Officers were told that a member of rail staff had been “assaulted after intervening in an altercation”.

Two girls, aged 14 and 16, were arrested under suspicion of assault.

British Transport Police confirmed that they have since been bailed as enquiries into the incident continue.

