Burglar's birthdate confusion halts sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court

Shakur Lawrence admitted breaking into the former nursing home on Burley Road, Burley, along with two other men.

However, in an unlikely move, proceedings had to be halted after it was found several different birthdates were recorded since his arrest.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer said Lawrence was either 20 or 21-years-old, and could be the difference between him being sent to prison or to a young offenders institute.

Leeds Crown Court.

He said: “There are three different dates, I need know if I’m passing a sentence of imprisonment or detention.

"It could be little more than a busy police officer mis-typing it.”

After a brief adjournment, his barrister, Anisha Kiri, confirmed through his National Insurance number that he was, in fact, 20-years-old, and the case continued.

Prosecuting, Ayesha Smart, said police were called to the abandoned Burley House home at 3am on May 27 to reports of people in the grounds.

When they arrived, several men were seen running away, but were quickly detained.

Lawrence was seen climbing out of a first-floor window, wearing a balaclava and dark clothing.

He was also detained and smelled strongly of cannabis, officers said.

A search of the premises found 13 rooms with cannabis plants growing.

Lawrence, whose address was given as Hasty Close, Mitcham, London, gave no comments during interview.

He later admitted a charge of burglary.

He has 13 convictions for 26 offences, including dealing cannabis last year for which he received a 12-month sentence at a young offenders institute

Miss Kiri said: “He was doing well out on licence, but this latest offence came about due to temptation to make quick and easy money.

"He is the youngest of the defendants and there’s an element of him being influenced. He expresses his remorse and is done with this life.”

Having been held on remand since his arrest, she said he had time to reflect due to the Covid conditions, having been locked up on his cell for 22 hours a day.

Recorder Latimer handed him a 22-week jail term.