Burglar wore high-vis vest as he tried to break into neighbouring Wakefield homes

A burglar was wearing a high-vis vest when he tried to break into three properties in a single night.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelsey Thompson, who has a long criminal record for similar offending, tried to force entry into three neighbouring properties in Wakefield in a single night.

The 36-year appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he was given a hospital order to detain him at a secure psychiatric unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said the first residents on Butler Way in Wakefield were woken by noises in the early hours of January 6. They checked their CCTV and spotted Thompson unsuccessfully trying to break into their garage.

Shortly after, a door bell camera was activated at the neighbouring property. They went downstairs but could not find anyone. They also checked their security camera and spotted Thompson dressed in his high-vis jacket.

Thompson was wearing a high-vis vest when he targeted a number of properties in Wakefield. (pics by Getty / National World) | Getty / National World

He was able to get into the property’s shed and stole a bottle of weed killer. He also tipped rubbish onto the ground. Finally, he was seen trying the patio door at another neighbouring property and looking through the kitchen and garage window. Again, he upturned the bin, scattering rubbish around.

Homeless Thompson was arrested and was found to be in possession of a screwdriver. He gave a no-comment interview to the police. He later admitted two attempted burglaries and one non-dwelling burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 23 convictions for 58 offences, including burglaries in 2012, 2015 and 2017 - for the latter he received a 56-month jail sentence.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Thompson had been assessed by two psychiatrics and both concluded that he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. He had been detained since his arrest and they both recommended the hospital order.

No other mitigation was offered as Judge Tahir Khan KC said he would follow the recommendation, and that a bed was available for him at the Newsam Centre at Seacroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He imposed a Section 37 hospital order under the Mental Health Act, as a direct alternative to prison. Under the order, a patient be detained for up to six months, but this can be periodically renewed by doctors if the patient does not respond to treatment.