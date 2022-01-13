Nicholas Baldwin was jailed for three and a half years after pleading guilty to the night-time burglary at a house in Menston.

Leeds Crown Court heard Baldwin and another man targeted the family home on Park Dale in the early hours of October 30 last year.

The homeowners and their children were in bed at the time when the burglars forced their way into the property.

The dad was awoken at 4.30am by notifications on his mobile phone which alerted him to doorbell footage.

The footage showed two males outside the property at 3.15am and 3.30am.

Baldwin was captured on the footage with a balaclava covering his face holding a screwdriver.

The victim ran downstairs and saw that the patio door lock had been snapped off.

Keys to an Audi S3 were missing and the vehicle had been taken.

His wallet and his wife's handbag had been taken but were found abandoned in the garden.

Cash and his wife's bank card had been taken.

Baldwin was arrested after being recognised on the footage but denied responsibility for the burglary.

He later pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of a vehicle and driving without insurance.

Baldwin, 23, of Coates Street, Bradford, has 14 previous convictions, including two for house burglary.

A victim statement was read to the court on behalf of the family.

The court heard the children had been left deeply traumatised and no longer felt safe in their own home.

Lauren Hebditch, mitigating, said Baldwin had a difficult upbringing and was homeless at the time of the offence.

Ms Hebditch said: "He does not wish for me to mitigate his role in this offence.

"He holds his hands up entirely.

"He thinks about his behaviour on a daily basis and he feels extreme remorse."

The Judge, Recorder Taryn Turner jailed Baldwin and banned him from driving for 12 months.

She said: "I have read the victim personal statement.

"It makes for unhappy reading.

"The family have been traumatised by what happened that night while they were sleeping in their beds.