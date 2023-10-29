Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Burglar who targeted Leeds business twice caught after stolen iPhone tracked to his home

A burglar who broke into the same Leeds business twice just days apart was caught after an iPhone he stole was tracked by the owner.
By Nick Frame
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drug addict Steven Regan smashed his way into Face Perfect Clinic on Park Square on September 16, stealing around £5,000 worth of items, including iPads.

But the tracker took the owner right to Regan’s address on Kingston Terrace. Having been arrested, interviewed and bailed, he went back to the shop just nine days later and broke in again, taking another £3,500 worth of equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finally, on October 5 he broke into Leeds Mathematics School on Albion Street and took items of an unknown value.

Most Popular
Regan was jailed for the three break-ins. (pic by WYP / National World)Regan was jailed for the three break-ins. (pic by WYP / National World)
Regan was jailed for the three break-ins. (pic by WYP / National World)

The 46-year-old admitted three counts of non-dwelling burglary. He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He has 25 previous convictions for theft and similar offences.

A victim impact statement was read to the court by the owner of Face Perfect Clinic who said the break-ins had a major impact on the business, and the losses incurred could lead to redundancies.

Mitigating, Benjamin Whittingham said the break-ins were “unsophisticated” and that he had entered early guilty pleas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “He was suffering from drug addiction at the time. He has had it on and off for 20 years and he was simply pre-occupied with feeding that habit.”

He said Regan was a father of four and had been clean until his partner was murdered two years ago, and he turned to drugs again. Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed him for 15 months.