Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who struck at a car dealership three times in just over a week has been released from custody, having convinced a judge he had changed.

William Webb, who has a lengthy criminal record for thefts and breaks-in, smashed his way into the Giovanni Automobili garage on Barnsley Road on April 6, 7 and 15 and was caught on CCTV each time, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He also left a finger print behind as he stole a £900 MacBook, a microwave worth £15 and computer equipment totalling £420. He even smashed the temporary wooden board put in place from his previous break-in to gain access again, prosecutor Beatrice Allsop said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb broke into the garage on Barnsley Road in Wakefield three times, but was able to convince a court judge had changed. (pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted the charges while appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he had been held on remand.

The 43-year-old also admitted thefts of items from Sainsbury’s and B&M in Wakefield and Featherstone, along with theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

He and another male had been seeing trying car door handles on March 8 before finding a Ford Transit left unlocked. Webb stole two Stihl saws worth £300 each, a laser measuring tool worth £1,000 and a wallet containing £80 cash and bank cards. He was then caught on CCTV using the bank card to buy cigarettes, sweets and vapes.

Webb also admitted burglary with intent to steal after breaking into the secure car park area of Chantry Waters apartments in Wakefield three days before the first break-in at the dealership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, has 45 previous convictions for 99 offences, 71 for theft and several non-dwelling burglaries. But his barrister, Rachel Webster said: “He is genuinely remorseful for his actions and apologises to all the victims involved. He says he is a totally different person now.”

She said had a long-standing addiction to alcohol and drugs which he was determined to overcome. Miss Webster said Webb also was in poor health and had epilepsy which was “not being managed well” in prison.

She added that he had a tough upbringing and was forced to go out stealing to make money for his parents to feed their drug habits. She added: “He wants to help himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad