Burglar stole £4,500 worth of bikes during crime spree at Leeds city centre apartment buildings

Paul Digney stole high value bikes when he managed to get into communal areas at Simpsons Fold, New York Apartments and Candle House.

Leeds Crown Court heard Digney targeted multiple-occupancy buildings in the city centre in January last year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Digney managed to gain access to New York Apartments, New York Street, on January 1 by pressing the intercom repeatedly until someone let him in.

Burglar Paul Digney stole £4,500 worth of bikes from Simpsons Fold (left), New York Apartment (centre) and Candle House.

He then entered a bike storage area and cut off a lock on a Carrera Subway before leaving with it.

Digney was captured on CCTV footage and was recognised by a PCSO who viewed the images.

The 39-year-old defendant was circulated as wanted for the offence but continued to commit five further burglaries.

Paul Digney was jailed after pleading guilty to six counts of burglary at Leeds Crown Court

On January 29 he managed to get into Simpsons Fold Apartments, on Dock Street, and stole two bikes, a Carrera Subway and a Specialized Hardrock Sport.

That offence was also captured on CCTV.

Digney then stole a Boardman Adventure bike from Candle House, on Wharf Approach, on January 30.

He returned to the same building later that evening and stole another bike worth £600.

On January 31 he managed to gain access to Simpsons Fold on two occasions and stole three bikes worth more than £2,000.

Digney, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six offences of burglary.

He has 60 previous convictions for theft and burglary offences.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Digney had been released from prison just over a month before he committed the offences and was unable to get the support he needed from the probation service due to the pandemic.