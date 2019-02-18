Burglar made threats after breaking into Huddersfield house and being caught by man living there

A burglar broke into a house in Huddersfield but fled empty handed after threatening the man living there.

Now Kirklees District CID have released an e-fit image of a suspect they want to identify as they continue to investigate the break-in at the home in Peebles Close, Lindley.

Police investigating a burglary in Lindley have released this e-fit image.

The incident took place between 12.55pm and 1.05pm on Valentine's Day.

A spokesman said the suspect was disturbed by the householder and made threats but left empty handed.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13190082708.

Information can also be passed on through the Live Chat facility on the force website or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.