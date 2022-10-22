Burglar jailed for ransacking Leeds home as terrified resident was beaten unconscious

Steven Daynes was handed a six-year jail sentence.

Steven Daynes agreed to help break into a property on Dewsbury Road after his friend got into a disagreement with the resident over a dog, Leeds Crown Court heard.

At around 1am on April 3 this year, the couple living in the property were woken by the two masked men smashing the kitchen window.

Confronted by the masked pair, Daynes’ accomplice then began attacking the man and strangled him on the floor until he passed out.

Daynes, who was holding a butter knife, was heard shouting demands for money and valuables and rifled through a rucksack.

They eventually took a £500 laptop and bank cards, but not before the accomplice kicked the resident to head repeatedly, prosecutor Mehran Nassiri told the court.

Within minutes of leaving the house, the pair were caught on CCTV using the stolen cards at the Shell Garage on Dewsbury Road, spending £25.

They then used them at the nearby Jet garage and spent a further £23.

The police were able to identify the pair and they were eventually arrested.

Daynes, of Elmtree Lane, Hunslet, accepted he was in the garages but denied taking part in the burglary.

The 36-year-old later admitted burglary and fraud. He has 32 previous convictions for 65 offences, including violence and multiple burglaries.

Mitigating, David Hall said that Daynes went with his friend as back-up, adding: “He fully accepts he was number two man and went there in case things turned nasty.

"He accepts having the butter knife and stealing the cards.”

Despite being arrested, the first burglar has still not been charged.

Mr Hall said: “This is a joint offence but if the two involved, this defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser part. It was not his initial beef.”

Jailing Daynes, Recorder Andrew Haslam said: “You went round to that address because there a beef over an expensive dog. It was a joint offence and you must take joint responsibility.