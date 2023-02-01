A jury convicted Nabeel Khan after a trial, agreeing that he had taken part in the break-in at Airedale Drive in Horsforth.

Leeds Crown Court was told this week that the homeowner had gone to bed on the night of June 7, 2020, having locked up left the keys to the house and the two cars parked outside, on a table.

But she was then awoken by the police coming to her door in the early hours of the morning.

Khan burgled the home on Airedale Drive in Horsforth and helped steal two cars.

A Seat Ibiza and a VW Golf had both been taken from the driveway, along with a Mac Pro computer and her husband’s wallet from the house. She was uncertain how the burglars got into her home.

It was after the cars were spotted driving around Bradford that the police tried to stop them. The police helicopter was sent up after the patrol cars lost sight of them.

The Seat Ibiza was quickly found, along with Khan. He claimed he had just bought the car for £50. The stolen laptop was also found in the car.

During his police interview he told officers he left his home in the early hours to go for a walk, and a man pulled up and offered him a lift. He failed to convince the jury of his version of events.

Khan, 36, of no fixed address, has nine convictions for 25 offences.

Speaking on his behalf, barrister Rebecca Young said: “There is little mitigation because he was convicted after a trial. He still does not accept committing the burglary.

"He has been taken advantage of, many times. He is a vulnerable person and it was clear it was not his idea. He was co-opted into it by those who had planned and arranged it.”

She said that Khan had suffered from severe mental health problems over the years and had been sectioned several times.