Burglar broke into Leeds shops days after court appearance

Darren Steven Mathers was arrested after he targeted Russell Eaton hairdressers on Boar Lane on February 13.
He got away with three bottles of shampoo worth £59.
He also attempted to get into the Dr Martens shop on King Edward Street on the same day.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted burglary during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
But it was heard that Mathers, of Middleton Grove, Morley, had appeared before magistrates just three days before committing his latest crimes.
On that occasion, he admitted stealing 11 sweaters worth £385 from the Hollister store on Albion Street, and beer and gift sets from B&M Bargains.
He was given a community order as a direct alternative to custody.
But the magistrates said during his latest appearance that only custody would suffice, and he was sentenced to four months’ jail.