Fatmir Limani now looks set to be deported once he his released from prison for the break-in at the home on Prince Henry Road in Otley. He and an unnamed assailant hurled bricks through through the patio windows to gain access at around 5pm on March 10 while the occupants were out, then ransacked the property in search of valuables, turning out drawers and leaving items strewn across the floor.

They stole a gold pocket watch that had belonged to the owner’s great grandfather, various items of jewellery, money and children’s wallets. Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Paul Canfield said the owner and his family had travelled to the coast for the afternoon, but were alerted on his phone by the doorbell camera detecting movement outside his property.

He was able to see two men walking down the driveway and down the side towards the rear of the property. He contacted a neighbour who said they could see torch lights moving in the house. The police quickly arrived and and the two burglars ran from the back of the property, over a fence and into a school field.

Limani smashed his way into the property on Prince Henry Road in Otley by throwing bricks through the patio windows.

They were both located but the unknown male managed to run, while 23-year-old Limani was handcuffed. During his interview he denied the offence. Held on remand at HMP Leeds, he later admitted a charge of burglary, and claimed he was the sole perpetrator, which Judge Simon Batiste quickly rejected, given that two men were seen on the doorbell camera.

Judge Batiste also said the valuables had not been recovered, suggesting the second male had got away with them.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said that Albanian-born Limani had been in the UK for 19 months, having been shipped over illegally. He said he agreed to pay traffickers £25,000, but was not asked to pay upfront. Instead, he was ordered to pay the cash by working. He had paid off £5,000 by sending money back to his brother in Albania through cash-in-hand jobs at car washes and building sites.

Mr Sugare said after initially landing in the UK, Limani was swiftly arrested and was charged with possessing false documents, for which he was jailed for nine months.

Limani, of Kings Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, has since claimed asylum for which he still waiting the outcome, but is unable to work legally until the application is resolved.

Mr Sugare said: “He accepts responsibility for all that is alleged. He was concerned that the traffickers get their money. He tells me he is sending back money as and when he can afford it. He accepts his intention was to sell property he stole.”

Judge Batiste jailed him for 18 months and said: “The real mitigation in your case is your guilty plea. You have no status in the UK. I’m told you have claimed asylum but no decision has been reached in regards to that.