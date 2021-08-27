Burglar broke into house in Harehills and stole £2,000 of property after arguing with his partner

Jiri Linet told police he committed the offence after an argument with his partner about his contribution to his family's finances.

Leeds Crown Court heard Linet used a metal tool to smash a window and force his way into the basement of a house on Dorset Road, Harehills, on February 14 this year.

The 35-year-old defendant stole a mountain bike worth £2000 and two drills worth £200.

Leeds Crown Court

Linet was identified after blood found on a cellar door matched his DNA.

The defendant was also found in possession of a small amount of methylamphetamine when he was arrested.

At the time of the burglary Linet was under investigation for an offence of handling stolen goods.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said a house in Leeds was burgled on May 18 last year and £1,350 in cash was stolen along with mobile phones, bank cards and a driving licence.

Linet was arrested by police two days later on an unrelated matter and was in possession of the stolen bank card.

CCTV footage was recovered which showed Linet making attempts to use the card to buy items.

Linet, of Bexley Grove, Harehills, pleaded guilty to burglary, handling stolen goods and possession of methylamphetamine.

He has convictions for 19 previous offences.

Samreen Akhtar, mitigating, said Linet had spent six months in custody since being arrested.

The barrister said: "On the day of the burglary he had an argument with his partner and she asked him to leave.

"The argument was based on Mr Linet's limited contribution, financially, to the household."

Ms Akhtar said the defendant had been in possession of the drug for his own recreational use.

Linet was given a 22-month sentence, suspended for two years.