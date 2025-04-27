Burger King peace offering landed Leeds alcoholic behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An alcoholic warned to stay away from his ex was locked up after he turned up at her home with takeaway burgers.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A restraining order had been taken out to stop Michael Walker from turning up at his ex’s home in Seacroft after their three-year relationship finally came to an end.

They have a child together and she ended their relationship on the advice of a social worker, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on the evening April 1 this year, the woman had been at home when Walker approached and tapped on her window, holding up a bag of food he had bought from Burger King.

She told him to leave but he moved around to the living room window and did the same again. He left after just a few minutes.

Walker took Burger King round to his ex's home, which put him in breach of his restraining order. | Getty / National World

The police were called, he was found just a few streets away and was arrested. The 34-year-old initially denied going to her home.

Appearing in court over the video link from HMP Leeds, a tearful Walker admitted breaching the restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is his third breach of the order, which was imposed in July last year, when he was convicted of harassing his ex partner.

Walker, of no fixed address, has 14 previous convictions for 23 offences, most of which are alcohol related.

His mitigating barrister, Ed Youlton said Walker was an “entrenched alcoholic” who has tried to address his issues, attending AA meetings and contacting the counselling service, Forward Leeds.

He said that on the day he went to her home with the food, he had secured himself a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He was excited. He had been drinking, he went round with a takeaway to try and give her the good news.

“There’s no suggestion there were any threats or violence. He knows it was wrong and regrets going round.

“He recognises he needs professional help. He really wants help with his alcohol issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not a serious breach. All he has done is tap on a window with a takeaway from Burger King.”

Judge Alex Menary gave him a four-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement.

He warned Walker: “It’s a one-time deal. It’s your one and only chance.”