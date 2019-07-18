Bungling suspect tried to sell bike believed to be stolen to police officers in unmarked car for £50

A bungling suspect tried to sell a bike which is believed to have been stolen for £50 - to police officers in an unmarked car.

The suspect made the mistake on Wednesday after approaching officers in Bradford city centre.

A post on the West Yorkshire Police - Bradford Facebook site read: "On WEDNESDAY 17th JULY 2019 between the hours of 1255hrs and 1300hrs the suspect has approached officers in an unmarked vehicle at the junction of KIRKGATE / PICCADILLY in BRADFORD City Centre and tried selling them a black and silver with gold trimming parts.

"Specialised XC Mountain Pedal Cycle with orange dice valve caps, yellow grip handle bars and gold chains.

"The bike is worth many times more than the £50, and the suspect does not have the means to be able to afford an item of that value.

"There was a bike lock still wrapped around the bike which appeared to have been tampered with and broken.

"If you have reason to believe this is your bike please ring 101. Thank you."