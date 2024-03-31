'Bullying' mum suffocated 12-year-old daughter during drunken attack in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 12-year-old was left gasping for air, Leeds Crown Court was told, after the woman eventually let go of her. The 45-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the the child, admitted an offences of ABH and suffocation.

The court heard that the woman had been drinking heavily throughout the day on September 16 last year and went to the shop twice to buy more alcohol. But at some point she took exception to the child swearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the youngster sat on the sofa, the mum said "cry b***h" and told her she was going to "knock the f***" out of her. The girl began to cry and refused to get up. She then dragged the girl from the sofa, got on top of her and covered her mouth with her hand.

She only let go when she saw the girl "visibly gasping". The police were called by another adult at the property and she was arrested. The court heard she was still drunk when the police arrived.

During her police interview, she said she had been drinking Bailey's but did not feel drunk. The incident had been captured on camera and when she was shown the footage, was "disgusted" by her actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Celine Kart said the woman had no previous convictions and accepted full responsibility. She said there was remorse shown and that she had since changed her lifestyle.

The drunken mother attacked her daughter. (pic by Adobe)

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC told the woman: "She was plainly terrified of you. You were bullying her by standing over her. Whatever it was [she said], it was no excuse whatsoever for what took place. It upset you to an irrational extent. The CCTV does not make for pleasant viewing."

He said that the woman has since been described as being "reliable and trustworthy", and he added: "All in all, it's appropriate to say you have made great progress in addressing your alcohol use, however, that road is a long one."