Bullying former boxer in Leeds launched vicious attack on ex-girlfriend leaving her with permanent scars

A bullying former boxer from Leeds assaulted his ex-girlfriend so viciously she was left with permanent scars to her face.

Robbie McLaughlin, of The Mount in Halton, launched into the violent attack as his former partner dropped off his belongings after their break-up.

The 32-year-old punched her in the face and body repeatedly, breaking her nose and jaw. Her injuries were so extreme that she later had to undergo five operations, including having metal plates inserted in her face.

McLaughlin was arrested and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as possessing MDMA and cocaine with an intent to supply, and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on October 30.

Robbie McLaughlin, 32, of The Mount, Halton, Leeds was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing MDMA and cocaine with an intent to supply, and driving while disqualified at Leeds Crown Court on October 30. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Prior to the attack on February 26, the couple had only been together for six weeks. It happened while McLaughlin was staying at a friend’s flat near Headingley.

Initially, the pair agreed there would be no contact when she dropped off his belongings, but this was not how the scenario played out.

When she arrived, McLaughlin asked to see her phone. She handed it over and the former boxer quickly became aggressive as he saw a Snapchat message – and the horrifying attack ensued.

The victim tried to escape, but she dropped her keys. As she scrambled to pick them up, McLaughlin caught up with her and continued to inflict blow after blow.

She was later able to get away and drove to Kirkstall Road to call the police.

Prosecuting, Richard Semple explained: “The victim has found it very difficult to deal with the immediate effects of the assault. Her self-esteem and confidence is lower. She doesn’t see herself as the same person and doesn’t like looking in the mirror because she sees her scars.”

Police officers came to McLaughlin’s address to arrest him, but he was not there. Instead, he was hiding in a Travelodge contemplating an escape to Ireland.

Officers tracked his car to the hotel and found him with eight bags of MDMA, 38 bags of cocaine, weighing scales, £1,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The drugs were estimated to be worth at least £2,500.

Text messages revealed that McLaughlin was running a profitable and well-establish “ring and bring” drugs enterprise.

For the defence, Christopher Dunn referred to the defendant’s complicated psychiatric history, but said that McLaughlin has been resistant to taking medication.

He added: “This meeting became explosive for a very short period of time when the defendant reacted with what can only be described as an explosive flash of temper. But he immediately realised what he had done, which may be why he disappeared in the way he did.”

McLoughlin later sought to deflect from his crimes by suggesting the victim had a hand in the incident.

But Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said: “You have shown a deep seated animosity towards the victim. You blamed her for what you did, even going as far as to blame her for your drug dealing. You said she planned this whole thing for you to attack her.”

He added: “There’s a clear theme. You think nothing is your fault and people set out to sabotage you.”