'Bullying' drunken driver broke neighbour's eye socket during Pudsey street-parking squabble

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A drunken driver attacked a neighbour in an act of “cowardice” after the man complained about his parking.

Brian Henderson was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, but was released owing to time already served held on remand.

The 44-year-old was found guilty after a trial in February of causing Section 20 GBH without intent. He was returned to court this week for sentencing.

The court heard that Henderson had been drunk but was behind the wheel, on November 29, 2022.

Henderson (inset) was jailed for the violent incident on Pudsey's Westdale Gardens in Pudsey, but due to time served already, would be released.placeholder image
Henderson (inset) was jailed for the violent incident on Pudsey's Westdale Gardens in Pudsey, but due to time served already, would be released. | WYP / Google Maps

He had been staying at Westdale Gardens in Pudsey, but left his car in a parking spot that infuriated another resident, who came out to remonstrate.

The man complained that Henderson had parked too close. He put his arm through the window and Henderson twisted it.

He then got out and began raining punches down on the victim who was described as being older and smaller than the defendant.

He suffered injuries including a fracture to his eye socket and damage to his teeth.

Judge Robin Mairs described Henderson’s actions as “bullying” and “cowardice”.

The court heard Henderson, of Bawn Drive, Farnley, has 27 previous convictions for 50 offences, including offences of battery and affray.

The judge gave him 26 months’ jail, but with Henderson being held on remand for more than a year, he was told he could expect to be freed immediately, given that most defendants are released at the half-way point of their sentence.

