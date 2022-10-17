The victim suffered a double leg fracture and was left semi unconscious in the Lawnswood Arms in Adel earlier this year.

Peter Cotton was caught on CCTV following the man into a corridor before punching him four times, and after he fell to the floor, kicked him twice in the head as horrified pubgoers looked on.

A member of staff then had to intervene after 36-year-old Cotton appeared to walk away before trying to return to the stricken man.

The Lawnswood Arms in Adel.

One witness told police that Cotton kicked the man’s head “like a football”.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court told Cotton, who initially tried to claim he was acting in self defence, that he was “hell-bent on violence” before jailing him for 13 months.

Prosecutor Philip Adams said the defendant and the victim had fallen out in December last year and had exchanged words weeks before.

On the evening of April 6, the victim was seen approaching the defendant who was sat in the corner of the Otley Road pub with a group.

Footage from the pub was shown to the court and the victim could be seen walking backwards as Cotton gets to his feet and aggressively pursues him.

Cotton was heard to say: “I‘m going to do you.”

As the man enters a narrow corridor, Cotton is seen launching his attack.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he underwent surgery on his leg and a metal bolt inserted. He also suffered a chipped tooth and needed stitches.

He spent time on crutches and and still has mobility issues, Mr Adams said.

Cotton was arrested the next day and told police he was acting in self defence.

Cotton, who runs Stonewood Construction and lived on Church View, in Pool-in-Wharfdale, Otley, has nine convictions for 11 offences, including two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) in 2011 and a domestic battery in 2015.

He admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) for the pub attack.

Mitigating, Julian White said the attack was over “very very quickly” and the leg injury was not caused directly by the violence.

He said the victim claimed he had been owed the money during his time working for the company which was disputed by Cotton.

Mr White said: “It came to a head when the victim appeared at the house of his (Cotton’s) former partner.

"He had no reason to be there and was stood outside staring in.

"He (Cotton) lost his temper and unequivocally accepts what happened.

"It was not a trivial fallout between two individuals in a pub. It’s a build-up of aggravation and there’s evidence of provocation.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam KC told Cotton: “You told him you were ‘going to do him’, and do him you did.

“You were hell-bent on violence towards him.

"I do not accept that at any time during this incident you were acting in self defence.

"You were plainly the aggressor. It was a vicious and sustained attack.