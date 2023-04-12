Brunswick Street Morley police incident as man sprayed with 'unknown substance'
Specialist teams were deployed to Morley town centre after a man was sprayed with an “unknown substance”.
Police and other emergency services were called to Brunswick Street shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday night. West Yorkshire Police said that officers involved in the response had also experienced the effects of the substance.
A force spokesperson said: “On attendance, it was reported that a man had been sprayed with an unknown substance with attending officers also affected. Specialist emergency services resources were deployed to the scene.
“The substance was found to be a suspected CS gas spray. Enquiries are ongoing.”