Breaking

Brunswick Street Morley police incident as man sprayed with 'unknown substance'

Specialist teams were deployed to Morley town centre after a man was sprayed with an “unknown substance”.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST

Police and other emergency services were called to Brunswick Street shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday night. West Yorkshire Police said that officers involved in the response had also experienced the effects of the substance.

A force spokesperson said: “On attendance, it was reported that a man had been sprayed with an unknown substance with attending officers also affected. Specialist emergency services resources were deployed to the scene.

“The substance was found to be a suspected CS gas spray. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Brunswick Street, Morley. Picture: GoogleEmergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Brunswick Street, Morley. Picture: Google
