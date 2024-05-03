Bruce Lawn Leeds fire: Man arrested after house fire that saw three people rushed to hospital
A man has been arrested after a house fire in Leeds that saw three people taken to hospital, including one who suffered burn injuries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze, that was reported just before 9pm last night (May 2), saw firefighters rush to the scene on Bruce Lawn.
Police also attended the incident, in which three men had been injured - one of whom suffered burn injuries.
All were taken to hospital and two of them were later discharged.
One of the discharged men was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is in police custody for questioning.
Enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds District CID.