The blaze, that was reported just before 9pm last night (May 2), saw firefighters rush to the scene on Bruce Lawn.

Police also attended the incident, in which three men had been injured - one of whom suffered burn injuries.

A man has been arrested after a house fire on Bruce Lawn, Leeds, on May 2. Photo: Google.

All were taken to hospital and two of them were later discharged.

One of the discharged men was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is in police custody for questioning.