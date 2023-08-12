Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Brother of Leeds bike mechanic caught selling drugs from stolen BMW helps keep him out of jail

A young bike mechanic who was selling drugs from a stolen BMW was spared jail after his brother spoke with the judge.
By Nick Frame
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Niall Harte, who already has a lengthy criminal record at the age of just 22, was behind the wheel of the high-powered car when police tried to pull him over in Leeds at around midnight on June 12.

They recognised the vehicle which had been stolen during a dwelling burglary a few weeks prior. But the BMW, which was bearing false plates, took off at speed, with Harte reaching speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone in Bramley.

He crossed the central reservation, went the wrong way around a roundabout and ran a red light to get away. Leeds Crown Court heard that he only came to a stop when one of his tyres was badly damaged.

Harte tried to flee police while he was dealing in cannabis. (pic by National World)Harte tried to flee police while he was dealing in cannabis. (pic by National World)
Inside the car they found a rucksack containing 26 separate bags of cannabis worth £540, and £105 in cash.

He admitted dealing cannabis, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and possession of criminal property. He has 16 previous convictions for 32 offences and was last jailed for robbery.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said Harte, of Broadway, Kirkstall, claimed he did not know the BMW was stolen, but had swapped it for a motorbike and £400.

She said: “He did know he should not have been driving, which could explain why he drove off. He was selling cannabis to fund his own habit, but accepts the money found was from the sale of cannabis.”

She said he was one of seven children and had been subjected to domestic violence as a youngster. Judge Robin Mairs then spotted one of Harte’s brothers in the public gallery, and asked him if he would be prepared to give evidence and speak on his Niall’s behalf, which he agreed.

He said that all of the siblings suffered domestic violence but said Niall was particularly singled out and suffered more than the others.

In sentencing Niall, Judge Mairs said: “You owe your brother a debt of gratitude for what he has said about you, so I will give you a chance.”

He gave him 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, banned from driving for three years, given 25 rehabilitation days and a three-month curfew order.