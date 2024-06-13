Broom-carrying Leeds burglar who avoided his own trial is locked up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar who was carrying a broom was confronted by a neighbour when he smashed his way into a flat in Leeds.

Kevin Cassley was breaking into the ground-floor unit on Cemetery Road, Beeston, when the man overheard him trying to smash into the property. Leeds Crown Court was told that it happened on March 15 at the block-of-seven flats.

A resident living on the top floor heard a noise so came out of his flat and shouted, but nobody responded, so went back inside. He then heard a sound like a door being kicked, so got his dog and went downstairs again.

Cassley (pictured) was caught breaking into as ground-floor flat on Cemetery Road in Beeston. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

He was confronted by 42-year-old Cassley, who was carrying a broom handle and “appeared to be in drink”, prosecutor Joel Wootten told the court. The police were called and arrested him on Cemetery Road and was reportedly slurring his speech. He also had a small quantity of the Class C drug, hydroxybutyric acid, in his possession.

Cassley was also arrested a month later on April 14 at Blackburn Railway Station after he was caught carrying a small dagger. Cassley, of Euston Terrace, Holbeck, admitted possession of the knife and possession of the drugs, but then failed to appear for his trial in the burglary matter, which was proved in his absence. Appearing in court via video link from prison, he admitted a further charge of failing to surrender to custody in regard to his trial no-show.

Mitigating, Joseph Hudson said Cassley was “prepared to take his medicine and move forward”. He said he was homeless for a spell having moved from Scotland to get clean from drugs, but fell into his old addictions.

He was also due to re-sentenced for a number of weapon possession matters, including knives and stun guns.