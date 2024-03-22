Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report at 3:26am this morning (Friday, 22 March) from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a man had been stabbed at Brooklands Towers in the Seacroft area.

It's understood that two males had an altercation outside of the flats before they ran into the building and one of them was stabbed.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with significant injuries, which are not understood to be life-threatening. Two people have been arrested.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “A man has suffered a serious stab wound in this assault and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We understand there has been an altercation between the injured man and another male outside Brookland Towers before they have run into the building where the man has been stabbed.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard any part of this incident or who has any other information that could help us in our investigation to please report it.”

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240156072.