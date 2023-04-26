At 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of an assault which had occurred in the car park of the Broadway Hotel pub in Dewsbury Road in Beeston. Officers attended and found a man with serious leg and facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Following enquiries, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Broadway Hotel in Beeston

Enquiries into the incident, which is believed to have involved several people, are continuing today and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230228926.