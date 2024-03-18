Broad Lane Bramley: Serious sexual assault reported in Leeds as 29-year-old man arrested

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a serious sexual assault in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Mar 2024, 19:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were told that the incident happened at around 11pm last night (March 17), off Broad Lane in Bramley.

The man who was arrested is currently in custody.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The victim is being supported by specially trained officers."

Those with information that could help the investigation have been urged to contact Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit through the force's website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240147369.

Related topics:PoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire Police