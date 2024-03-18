Broad Lane Bramley: Serious sexual assault reported in Leeds as 29-year-old man arrested
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a serious sexual assault in Leeds.
Police were told that the incident happened at around 11pm last night (March 17), off Broad Lane in Bramley.
The man who was arrested is currently in custody.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The victim is being supported by specially trained officers."
Those with information that could help the investigation have been urged to contact Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit through the force's website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240147369.