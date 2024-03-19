Broad Lane Bramley: Man released on conditional bail after serious sexual assault reported in Leeds
A man has been released on conditional bail after he was arrested in Leeds following a report of a serious sexual assault.
Police were told at around 11pm on Sunday (March 17) that an incident had occurred off Broad Lane in Bramley.
A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested, as the force said that "specially trained officers" were supporting the victim.