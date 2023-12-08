Leeds news you can trust since 1890
British Transport Police release CCTV image after man masturbates on train from Leeds to Huddersfield

Police have released a CCTV image of someone they want to speak to after a man masturbated on a Leeds train.
Abbey Maclure
Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:02 GMT
The incident happened at about 1.47pm on Tuesday November 7 on a train from Leeds to Huddersfield. A man exposed himself and began masturbating while staring at another passenger.

When the victim moved away, he followed and sat about 10 feet away. He later left the train at Huddersfield.

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man, who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

British Transport Police have released this CCTV image (left) after a man masturbated on a train from Leeds to Huddersfield (Photo by BTP/National World)British Transport Police have released this CCTV image (left) after a man masturbated on a train from Leeds to Huddersfield (Photo by BTP/National World)
Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 307 of November 7. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.