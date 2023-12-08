Police have released a CCTV image of someone they want to speak to after a man masturbated on a Leeds train.

The incident happened at about 1.47pm on Tuesday November 7 on a train from Leeds to Huddersfield. A man exposed himself and began masturbating while staring at another passenger.

When the victim moved away, he followed and sat about 10 feet away. He later left the train at Huddersfield.

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man, who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

British Transport Police have released this CCTV image (left) after a man masturbated on a train from Leeds to Huddersfield (Photo by BTP/National World)