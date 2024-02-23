Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 6 when the victim was followed to the toilet by a man.

He then attempted to force his way into the toilet cubicle with her.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation. Picture: BTP/NW

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 240001657 of February 6.