British Transport Police issue CCTV appeal after man attempts to force way into Leeds train toilet
British Transport Police are issuing a CCTV image appeal following an incident on board a train from Normanton to Leeds.
The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 6 when the victim was followed to the toilet by a man.
He then attempted to force his way into the toilet cubicle with her.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 240001657 of February 6.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.